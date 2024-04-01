Study Finds Macon As A Standout For Jobs In Music

This may not come as a surprise to Macon residents who know the city as a starting point for the Allman Brothers, Otis Redding, Jason Aldean, Little Richard and others, but a recent study confirms: Macon is a music town.

An International Music Study shows proof of vitality and resources and provides a plan to amplify Macon’s music economy. The results of the study, released by the city and the Macon Arts Alliance, were presented to the Macon-Bibb County Commission. Commissioners seemed enthusiastic about supporting initiatives that strengthen the city’s music culture.

The study found Macon has a higher percentage of jobs in the music ecosystem than most U.S. cities. The music ecosystem’s total output generated $134.5 million and added a total gross value of $88 million.

