The Black List, Collective Moxie, And Trilith Studios Announce Round Two Of The Georgia List

The Georgia List, which highlights the most promising unmade scripts from writers with close ties to the state of Georgia, has opened its second round of submissions (through June 15, 2024). Writers with close ties to the state of Georgia are invited to submit a feature film script, pilot, play, or musical for consideration by uploading it to the Black List website during this period. Writers who upload their scripts to blcklst.com must choose to opt in their scripts for The Georgia List.

The Georgia List, which launched in 2022, is the product of collaboration between The Black List, the noted writer-centric entity whose work includes its annual list, script marketplace, writer labs, and film and television productions; and two Georgia-based organizations; Collective Moxie, a DEI consultancy dedicated to inclusive storytelling; and Trilith Studios, the largest purpose-built studio in North America, which also focuses on nurturing local storytellers.

The inaugural list featured seven screenplays and three pilots from writers who were born or raised in Georgia, currently live in Georgia, or have spent large periods of time in Georgia. In addition, writer/director Jamie Linden (We Are Marshall, Dear John) selected Georgia native Cat Rhinehart’s Grief Party to receive a $10,000 grant and a staged reading of her work.

