Arnall Golden Gregory is producing their next live webinar series on Wednesday, March 27 from 12 – 1pm EDT. The Pitch Presents: The Future of Creativity: Are you Using AI or Is AI Using You?

Please join Michelle Davis, AGG Technology and Entertainment & Sports attorney, Matt Zapadka, AGG Intellectual Property partner, and Chris LeDoux, founder of global visual effects company Crafty Apes, for a complimentary webinar featuring an insightful discussion on the intersection of technology and art exploring the benefits and challenges artificial intelligence brings to visual artists, songwriters, filmmakers, and other creatives. Michelle and Chris will parse through the sensational news headlines, high-profile litigation, and Copyright Office guidance to answer questions such as:

• How are artists harnessing the power of AI?

• Is there an effective way for creators to opt out of AI?

• What are the latest copyright and publicity claims filed against generative AI platforms in court?

• Who owns works partially or fully created by AI?

• What are the best practices when licensing AI technology to or from industry partners?

• How can regulatory guardrails be used to mitigate ethical concerns regarding AI use?

There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of this webinar.

Register here to join.

Credits: 1 hour of CLE credit approved by the State Bar of Georgia