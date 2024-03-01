Tulsa in Atlanta: Big Charge for Eagle Rock Studios and Gwinnett County, More to Come

Commentary by Randy Davidson

We were at Eagle Rock Studios this week where ‘Tulsa King’ and the 101 Studios team are prepping for season two. Full production is scheduled to begin in April.

The production’s move from Oklahoma to Georgia was widely publicized. Executives noted Oklahoma’s wild weather patterns but the primary move was financial with Georgia’s incentive and crew being a better match for ‘Tulsa King.’ The timing could not be better.

‘Tulsa King,’ created and executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, includes Emmy-winning writer Terrence Winter and stars Sylvester Stallone. While the hit series won’t have a traditional showrunner, it’s bringing on an executive producer and director who is still yet to be named.

The second-most-watched Paramount+ series after Sheridan’s Yellowstone prequel 1923, the first season of ‘Tulsa King’ has been picked up by CBS to run on broadcast this summer; season two is expected to debut on Paramount+ this fall.

101 Studios was founded in 2018 by industry titans David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Marvin Peart. While the pre production plot unfolds for this production, 101 Studios has boots on the ground in Georgia and a full slate of projects looking for homes.