WATCH: Thought Leadership Series With Industry Insider Peter Provost

Peter Provost is an Emmy-nominated Director of Design and the President of Provost Studio, an industry-recognized design firm with international reach. Provost Studio creates memorable, visually-stunning broadcast studios and on-camera branded spaces for Fortune 500 companies and industry-leading brands. Formally trained as an architect, Peter has more than twenty years of experience collaborating with companies in the entertainment space. He joins Georgia Entertainment CEO Randy Davidson to share his insight as an industry insider.

