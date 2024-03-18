View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»WATCH: Trilith Leadership Details New ‘Trilith LIVE’ Development

WATCH: Trilith Leadership Details New ‘Trilith LIVE’ Development

0
By on Culture/Arts, Film & TV, News, Videos

On Friday, March 15th, Trilith hosted the Reel People Care Gala at the Trilith Town Stage. The event, held to raise money for local nonprofits, kicked off with remarks from Trilith’s Chief Visionary, Dan Cathy, and Mayor of Fayetteville, Ed Johnson. 

Trilith President & and CEO Frank Patterson graced the stage with President of Trilith Development Rob Parker to shed new light on the town’s future developments. ‘Trilith LIVE’ will be the entity’s largest development to date and will launch initiatives like concerts, festivals, and live studio tapings.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.