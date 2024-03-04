Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Dune: Part Two’ Rides Sandworm To $178.5M Opening

Coming in ahead of projections following a strong Saturday, Warner Bros/Legendary Entertainment’s Dune: Part Two has stormed to a $178.5M global opening. Of that, $97M is from the international box office.

In like-for-like offshore markets and using today’s exchange rates, the film is tracking 76% ahead of 2021’s Dune, 79% better than Ready Player One, 96% above Godzilla Vs Kong, 12% behind Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and 16% below Oppenheimer.

While full weekend estimates fluctuated yesterday (see below), the domestic bow ultimately came in at $81.5M and overseas saw terrific play on the weekend as audiences responded like a sandworm to a thumper with 11.1M admissions. As we noted yesterday, a lot depended on how Saturday shook out, and it appears a broader demo turned up — given the nearly three-hour running time, it’s a movie that families need to carve out space for. Dune: Part Two is now expected to have playability amid a clear runway and strong word of mouth – overseas exhibitors are reporting very good audience scores.

