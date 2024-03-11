Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Dune: Part Two’ Rises To $367.5M; ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Kicks Off With $80.5M

Warner Bros/Legendary Entertainment’s Dune: Part Two held strongly in its sophomore session at the international box office, adding $81M to handily cross the $200M overseas milestone, and reaching $367.5M globally.

We’ll dig further into Dune 2’s second frame below, including its China start. In the meantime, let’s look at what’s new this weekend.

Universal/DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4 came out kicking as it begins a staggered overseas rollout. The fourquel opened to $22.2M in 41 markets which rep just 23% of the international landscape, and put the global debut at $80.5M. Spain was the only major in this first suite as the Jack Black-starrer will continue adding markets in the coming weeks to align with holiday play; it goes to China on March 22.

