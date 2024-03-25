Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Propels Franchise Past $1B

No snowstorm or sour reviews stood in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire‘s path this weekend, as the Gil Kenan-directed, Jason Reitman-produced sequel minted a $45.2M opening after a nice spike on Saturday from families.

Yesterday came in at $16.8M, 5% ahead of Friday/previews’ $16M. If the numbers hold up, that’s the second-best start ever for a Ghostbusters’ movie after the 2016 female ensemble of Kirsten Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

The domestic opening of the fifth movie takes the entire Ghostbusters franchise, per Sony, past $1 billion. I understand studio reports had the franchise through four films at $985M, a result that’s higher than Box Office Mojo. Mojo’s numbers on overseas are off on the first 1984 film.