Weekend Box Office Results: ‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Puts The Kung Fu Grip On ‘Dune’ With $30M Weekend

The whole marketplace is coming in lighter than expected at $89M, which is -3% off from the same frame a year ago when Shazam Fury of the Gods did $30M. That’s exactly what the second weekend is for Kung Fu Panda 4 which is a great hold at -48%, rising to $107.7M stateside running total. Legendary/Warner Bros’ Dune Part Two isn’t far behind with $29.1M, -37%, for a running total of $205.3M. The domestic endgame on the sequel is expected to be around $275M.

Despite excellent holds by the big guns, it’s unfortunately, the middle of the box office dropped out — and that’s where the marketplace is still weak, post pandemic and post strikes. Lionsgate’s Mark Wahlberg dog adventure racing movie, Arthur the King, came in below in its projects at $7.5M. The movie was forecasted to do $8M-$10M. Important to note that the movie did not have Canada in its mix. The movie is on a Prime Video window there, but for a later release. Even if it did have Canada, we’re talking $8.5M, which is still underwheming. Read more about what went wrong here.

A24’s Love Lies Bleeding in its dark element was a hard sell, only earning $2.485M and the pic’s aorta grosses coming from NYC, LA and Austin. Pic’s wide break is the same take as the opening of Focus Features’ Drive-Away Dolls, (another LGBTQ title which opened to $2.4M, however, Love Lies Bleeding made its money on 918 fewer screens than the Ethan Coen directed title). A24 plans to expand in the weeks ahead. 3 1/2 stars and 78% positive on PostTrak as we previously mentioned for this critically acclaimed movie.

To continue reading, visit Deadline.