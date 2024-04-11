View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Georgia Entertainment
11 Things To Do In Atlanta For 404 Day

Culture/Arts, News

Celebrate Atlanta’s iconic 404 Day in style with an array of exciting events across the city. From live music to celebrity softball games, there’s something for everyone.

With so much to do, Atlanta is the place to be this April 4th; here’s our pick of 11 events:

404 Day in Piedmont Park

Location: Piedmont Park

Date & Time: Thursday, April 4, from noon until 9 p.m.

Attendees can indulge in live music and delectable food, explore over 50 local vendors, witness live art demonstrations, and much more.  VIP tickets grant access to exclusive areas and include a gift bag filled with 404-day memorabilia. For additional details, visit here.

