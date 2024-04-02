The Atlanta Film Society is pleased to present the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Winners. The following pilot, short, and three feature film screenplays are the chosen few from a pool of 1,555 submissions. These winning authors will receive a cash prize for their phenomenal work and invaluable mentorship opportunities to hone their craft and strategize the next steps in their careers. Please join us in congratulating these impressive authors and wishing them well as they continue their journey in the film industry.
Feature Screenplay Winners
Belonging – Liz Fields
HEARTRACE – Will Bermender
Lo & Em – Claire Audrey Aguayocan
Pilot Screenplay Winner
Gallatin – Ryan Skinner
Short Screenplay Winner
Handle With Care – Allison Orr Block