The Atlanta Film Society is pleased to present the 2024 Atlanta Film Festival Screenplay Competition Winners. The following pilot, short, and three feature film screenplays are the chosen few from a pool of 1,555 submissions. These winning authors will receive a cash prize for their phenomenal work and invaluable mentorship opportunities to hone their craft and strategize the next steps in their careers. Please join us in congratulating these impressive authors and wishing them well as they continue their journey in the film industry.

Feature Screenplay Winners

Belonging – Liz Fields

HEARTRACE – Will Bermender

Lo & Em – Claire Audrey Aguayocan

Pilot Screenplay Winner

Gallatin – Ryan Skinner

Short Screenplay Winner

Handle With Care – Allison Orr Block