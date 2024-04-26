2024 Backlight Student Film Festival Concludes with 2-Day Celebration of Georgia’s Student Filmmakers

The third annual Backlight Student Film Festival took place on April 20th and 21st in Athens, Georgia. Organized by Backlight Student Film Festival, Inc, this year’s event drew in over 500 attendees from universities, production companies, studios, and other professional organizations across the state. The festival featured a panel of industry professionals, student short film screenings, a red carpet, a networking mixer, and concluded with an awards ceremony highlighting the student filmmakers and their work.

Key highlights of the event included:

Panel discussing the evolving film industry in Georgia and the expanding above-the-line creative opportunities for the next generation of filmmakers with LBI Entertainment Executive, Patrick Walmsley, and Acclaimed Georgia Writer & Director, Hadjii Hand. Patrick serves as Executive Producer on the Starz drama HEELS, and previously produced the closing night film of the 2018 Toronto Film Festival, JT LEROY. Hadjii’s first feature, SOMEBODIES, premiered at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival and went on to receive a Golden Thumb Award from legendary film critic Roger Ebert, and Best Screenplay at the 2006 Sarasota Film Festival. The panel was moderated by Jake Kelly, recent UGA Graduate working in physical Film/TV Production, with experiences at Marvel, Lucasfilm, Netflix, Disney, and Paramount.

Presentation of the Luminary Alumni Award to recipient Craig Miller, UGA class of 1977, accomplished producer and founder of Craig Miller Productions in Atlanta. Craig has produced numerous Features, is a member of the Producers Guild of America, and served for eight years as the Co-President of the Georgia Production Partnership, the grassroots organization responsible for establishing and maintaining Georgia’s Film Incentive.

Screenings of 10 selected short and mid-length student films made by student filmmakers from several universities across Georgia, including the University of Georgia, Georgia State, Savannah College of Art and Design, and Kennesaw State.

A 50-foot red carpet featuring photographers and reporters, where filmmakers, actors, industry professionals, and festival sponsors were interviewed about their contributions to the Georgia film industry.

An awards ceremony with awards presented by academic and industry professionals, including Mayra Garcia of Assembly Atlanta, Hunter Barcroft of Trilith Institute, Jonathan Browne of Project Casting, Actress Viviana Chavez, and Screenwriter & Filmmaker Jonathan Vaude.

Awards winners included Tyler Cook, UGA (Best Editing, Sound, Directing, Short-Form for Gummy ); Daniel Pysczynski, UGA (Best Cinematography for Gummy , Best

Screenplay for Donnie Dies); Davis Shaw, UGA (Best Production Design for Aliens Are Not Real); Christopher London, SCAD (Best Score for Bushitoad); Marcus Leon Riles, Jr. (Best Actor for his role as Isaac in ZiON); Ash Veazey, UGA (Best Actress for her roles as Elora in Gummy); and Raymond F. Seay III, GSU (Best Mid-Length for ZiON).

The festival was proudly sponsored by Assembly Studios, Trilith Institute, Chispa House, Georgia Film Office, Athens Film Office, Bruxie, Epting Events, Clear Mountain Entertainment, Chick-fil-A, and Project Casting.