ABCs of NIL: What Athletes and Their Advisers Need to Know About NIL Rights

Please join Erin Winn, AGG Litigation and Entertainment & Sports attorney, and Paula Nagarajan, AGG Technology, Corporate & Finance, and Entertainment & Sports partner, for a complimentary webinar exploring the intersection of name, image, and likeness (“NIL”) rights and NCAA eligibility, as well as the benefits and challenges of high school athletes profiting from their NIL. Erin and Paula will be joined by Tara Sakraida Parker and Liz Kritza of Prime 1 Sports, an agency offering NIL representation to student athletes.

This webinar will analyze state laws, news headlines, high-profile litigation, and NCAA guidance to answer questions such as:

• Can high school athletes profit from their NIL?

• Are high school athletes still NCAA eligible if they profit from their NIL?

• What are the latest claims against the NCAA involving NIL rights?

• What considerations should high school athletes be aware of when monetizing their NIL?

• What procedures do agents have to comply with to represent athletes in each state?

There will be an opportunity for Q&A at the end of this webinar.

Credits: 1 hour of CLE credit is approved by the State Bar of Georgia

Visit here to register.