AJC Report: Atlanta and Savannah pursuing prestigious Sundance Film Festival

Atlanta is planning to bid to be the new home of the Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027, according to Christopher Escobar, owner of the Plaza and Tara cinemas.

“This could be huge for us,” Escobar told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday before the start of The Atlanta Film Festival, which he produces. “The city of Atlanta is leading this. I’m trying to show them what the possibilities are.”

A spokesman for the city of Atlanta didn’t respond to the AJC seeking comment.