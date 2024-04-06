Alayna Mock, Chief Visionary Officer of Story Mill Entertainment, Talks Flat Rock Studios In Columbus

As the Chief Visionary Officer of Story Mill Entertainment, Alayna Mock uses experience from her extensive career to blend together the business and creative elements of storytelling. Story Mill, the operating force behind Flat Rock Studios, planted their flag in Columbus with the goal of bolstering emerging creatives in the region. Below, Mock shares what it was like for the Story Mill team to launch Flat Rock Studios in the midst of the SAG strike.

