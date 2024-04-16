Atlanta Dream Bolster Roster With Three Picks From the WNBA Draft

The Atlanta Dream selected forward Nyadiew Puoch with the No. 12 overall pick, guard Isobel Borlase with the No. 20 pick (second round), and guard Matilde Villa with the No. 32 pick (third round) Monday night in the 2024 WNBA Draft.

“We’re super excited to be able to add these young talented players” Wright said. “We like what we’ve seen them do at such a young age and we expect them to grow their game into the future.” “We are excited to be able to infuse this young talent into our group.”

No. 12 – Nyadiew Puoch (NAh-de-YOU Paw-ch)

Forward | 6’3” | Birthdate: June 23, 2004 | Cranbourne East, Australia| Southside Flyers, Australia

The Atlanta Dream selected Nyadiew Puoch with the 12th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Puoch joins the Dream on the heels of winning the 2024 WNBL Championship with the Southside Flyers in Australia. Puoch averaged 6.2 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 2024, playing in 16 games.

The forward brings a bevy of FIBA experience to Atlanta. She averaged over 10 points per game in stints with Australia’s U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup, U18 Women’s Asian Championship 2022 Division A and FIBA U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup teams. Additionally, she earned a two-year scholarship to attend the AIS Centre of Excellence, Australia’s junior development program.

“She’s a long athletic wing, who immediately brings energy to your team,” said Padover. “She’s great in the open court and to [Wright’s] point she’s 19-years-old, with great athletic ability and will continue to add to her game.” “We really like what the future could hold for this 19-year-old.”

No. 20 – Isobel “Izzy” Borlase (bor-LAZE)

Guard | 5’11” |Birthdate: Sept. 12, 2004 | Adelaide, Australia | Adelaide Lightning, Australia

The Atlanta Dream selected Isobel Borlase with the 20th pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Borlase joins the Dream after a successful 2024 WNBL season for the Adelaide Lightning where she was tabbed as All-WNBL First Team selection. The former WNBL Sixth Woman of the Year and WNBL Breakout Player of the Year averaged 15.6 points per game, 4.7 rebounds per game and 1.8 steals per game for the Lightning in 2024.

Earlier in her career, Borlase led South Australia Metro to victory at the 2021 Australian Under-18 Championships. Borlase was named to the All-Star Five of the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championship in India after leading the Australia Gems national team to a goal medal. She contributed to the Gems’ silver medal effort at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Hungary and played in the 2023 FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Spain.

“Borlase is a young player with good experience on both the professional level and the international stage with the Australian national team,” Padover said. “She is a tough guard with size and will continue to develop her outside game.”

No. 32 – Matilde Villa

Guard | 5’7” | Birthdate: Dec. 9, 2004 | Venezia, Italy | Umana Reyer Venezia, Italy

The Atlanta Dream selected Matilde Villa with the 32nd pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Villa averaged 10 points, 3 assists and 2.5 rebounds during the Serie A1 2023-24 season, contributing in 26 games for Umana Reyer Venezia. Villa propelled the team to a 20-3 start to the season, and she helped Venezia finish 6-0 in Group J play in the EuroCup.

Villa recorded a 36 point, 8 rebound and 4 assist scoreline in a Serie A1 match as a 15-year-old, creating a viral moment for the then-teenager. Villa made her debut for the Italian Senior Basketball team at 16 years old in a Eurobasket 2023 qualifier, making additional appearances in five friendlies and two EuroBasket 2023 first round games.

“Villa is a great facilitator with unique court vision and similar to our other players we drafted she also has great international experience, right now playing pro ball in Europe.”