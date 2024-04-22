Atlanta Dream Sell Out Season Tickets With Record Sales

Demand has hit an all-time high for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream as the team announced that they sold out their season ticket allotment for the upcoming season and amassed record sales of single game tickets in their limited presale. The Atlanta Dream saw the largest single day of ticket sales Sunday, with five games already sold out in Gateway Center Arena.

The Dream are only the second team in league history to sell out their season ticket allotment, alongside the WNBA defending champion Las Vegas Aces. Single Game Tickets for all remaining games will go on sale to the general public Thursday, April 25 at 8 a.m. for all remaining games, and fans are encouraged to get their tickets while they are still available.

“After making the playoffs for the first time in five years last season, our fans have carried that momentum into 2024. Excitement around women’s sports, particularly basketball, is at an all-time high and nowhere is that felt more than here in Atlanta,” said Dream President and COO Morgan Shaw Parker. “We’ve continued a record-setting growth trajectory over the past three years under new ownership – both on and off the court – and 2024 is shaping up to be our best season yet.”

With season tickets sold out for the 2024 season, the Dream also announced the launch of their first ever season ticket waiting list for fans that want to be first in line when season tickets become available. Fans interested in joining the Dream Elite Priority List can sign up starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23.

Limited partial season packages and group tickets are still currently available and on sale now. All ticket information is available on www.atlantadream.com or directly on the ticket page at: dream.wnba.com/tickets.

THEME NIGHTS:

In addition to the city’s best arena energy, the Dream will host a variety of special activations for fans this season, including:

Rebel Nights: Seven of the team’s home games will take place on Friday nights this summer, which will be themed “Rebel Nights.” Dream fans are encouraged to unapologetically rep their city against some of the most exciting opponents in the league. Rebel Nights will begin on May 31, when the Dream host the back-to-back WNBA Champion Las Vegas Aces at 7:30 p.m. On June 21, the Dream will host the Indiana Fever, featuring WNBA No. 1 Pick Caitlin Clark and 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston.

Daughter Date Night : One of the Dream’s most impactful programs, Daughter Date Night inspires fans to embrace women’s basketball and empower the younger generation to witness their role models excel on the court. This season, the Dream will host multiple Daughter Date Nights with matchups against Minnesota on May 26, Washington on June 11, and Chicago on July 2, when Angel Reese makes her debut at Gateway Center Arena.

: One of the Dream’s most impactful programs, Daughter Date Night inspires fans to embrace women’s basketball and empower the younger generation to witness their role models excel on the court. This season, the Dream will host multiple Daughter Date Nights with matchups against Minnesota on May 26, Washington on June 11, and Chicago on July 2, when Angel Reese makes her debut at Gateway Center Arena. Sneakerhead Night : Sneakerhead Night invites fans to flaunt their shoe game and passion for sneakers on Aug. 18, as the Dream take on the Connecticut Sun. Additional sneaker activations to be shared at a later date.

: Sneakerhead Night invites fans to flaunt their shoe game and passion for sneakers on Aug. 18, as the Dream take on the Connecticut Sun. Additional sneaker activations to be shared at a later date. HBCU Night: HBCU Night honors the rich history, culture and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Join us on Aug. 21, when the Dream hosts the Phoenix Mercury. Additional details will be shared at a later date.

HBCU Night honors the rich history, culture and tradition of Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Join us on Aug. 21, when the Dream hosts the Phoenix Mercury. Additional details will be shared at a later date. Pride Night: Pride Night celebrates the ongoing pursuit of equality while recognizing the profound impact the LGBTQIA+ community has made throughout history. The Dream will host two games dedicated to LGBTQIA+ Pride: June 2 against the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. and June 11 against the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m.

Pride Night celebrates the ongoing pursuit of equality while recognizing the profound impact the LGBTQIA+ community has made throughout history. The Dream will host two games dedicated to LGBTQIA+ Pride: June 2 against the Connecticut Sun at 3 p.m. and June 11 against the Washington Mystics at 7:30 p.m. Praise ATL Night: Praise ATL Night will shine a spotlight on the vibrant gospel community in Atlanta, featuring sensational musical performances from some of Atlanta’s best. Whether you’re a gospel music enthusiast or simply seeking a connection through fellowship, this event promises to uplift your spirit and shine a light on our Praise A.T.L. community.

Praise ATL Night will shine a spotlight on the vibrant gospel community in Atlanta, featuring sensational musical performances from some of Atlanta’s best. Whether you’re a gospel music enthusiast or simply seeking a connection through fellowship, this event promises to uplift your spirit and shine a light on our Praise A.T.L. community. ‘90s Night: Re-live the iconic ‘90s era with the Dream on July 2 during a special matchup against the Chicago Sky. From retro tracks to special musical performances, it’s certain to be a night to remember.