Atlanta Public Schools Partners with Music Education Group & Save The Music Foundation For Music Tech Summit

Atlanta Public Schools to Host 2-Day Interactive Music Technology Summit, Thursday, April 18th, and Friday, April 19th, from 10:00am – 2:00pm.

With a growing number of in-demand jobs in audio technology and production, Atlanta Public School is partnering with the Save the Music Foundation and the Music Education Group, Inc. to host a 2-Day Interactive Music Tech Summit on Thursday, April 18th, and Friday, April 19th, from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm. The summit is hosted at D.M. Therrell High School, 3099 Panther Trail SW, Atlanta, GA 30311. It will feature industry panels, interactive break-out sessions, training stations, and memorable live performances. The event will conclude with a Student Music Technology Showcase, allowing students to present their music to a panel of industry judges.

The summit aims to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of the steady evolution in audio technology and production, and the career opportunities available in Georgia’s Creative Services Industries, including audio technology, music, film, and digital media. Representatives from Avid, Audio Engineering Society of Atlanta, Soundtrap, Women in Music, Georgia Tech “Ear Sketch,” Georgia State, SAE Institute, AEG Live, and more will be present to discuss career options with students, offering practical insights and advice.

As Dr. Erickson, Director of Fine and Performing Arts for Atlanta Public Schools, noted, “The partnership and shared investment of our students with the Music Education Group, Save the Music, and the large metro Atlanta music tech industry is essential to the success of our students. The two-day summit will prepare students to observe the industry needs and set goals beyond their public education while immersed in two days of highly engaged music technology fun.”

