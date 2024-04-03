Author John Green and Director Hannah Marks Highlight Their New Film ‘Turtles All The Way Down’

Author John Green and Actress Hannah Marks stopped by SCAD TVFest to talk about Marks’ directorial debut, “Turtles All the Way Down.” Based on Green’s Bestselling young adult novel of the same title, the film explores the story of Aza Holmes, a teen with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder. Published by Dutton Books, Turtle’s All the Way Down is Green’s seventh novel and his most recently printed work since the success of his book (and film adaptation) The Fault In Our Stars.

Click here to watch the trailer, and see the film on HBO Max May 2nd.

