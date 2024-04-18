“Behind the Musical” at Alliance Theatre’s Upcoming “The Preacher’s Wife”

Yesterday, we had the privilege of attending the “Behind the Musical” event for the Alliance’s newest upcoming original musical, “The Preacher’s Wife”, an event hosted by Tituss Burgess. With a creative conversation facilitated by Chris Moses, the evening featured insightful discussions with the musical’s Co-Directors, Tinashe Kajese-Bolden and Michael Arden, Book Writer, Azie Dungey, and Music and Lyrics Writer, Tituss Burgess.

The night also included 3 captivating performances from the musical by a stellar cast including Amber Riley, Akron Lanier Watson, Donald Webber, Jr., Loretta Devine, Amma Osei, Kala Ross, and Helen White, accompanied by the brilliant Musical Director James Sampliner.

As a Georgia native, Burgess expressed heartfelt gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with the Alliance Theatre, emphasizing the significance of showcasing local talent. Tinashe spoke about how Tituss said from the beginning, “there was such an emphasis on working with the talent here in Atlanta.” She highlighted that “The Preacher’s Wife” will feature the largest representation of local Atlanta talent ever seen at the Alliance.

The Preacher’s Wife opens on May 15th and will run through June 16th.