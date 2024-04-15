Big Names, Big Brands, Big Announcements at the 2024 NAB Show

As NAB Show kicks off its 101st year, it brings 65,000 registered attendees to Las Vegas to learn about and discuss the latest in tech and innovation for the broadcast, media and entertainment industries. Nearly three-quarters are buyers, and they wield a collective buying power of $17 billion. Attendees come from 162 countries across six continents, with 34 delegation buying groups from all across the world, and pump $138 million into southern Nevada’s economy according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

“NAB Show makes a significant footprint on the Las Vegas and broader broadcast, media and entertainment industry economies,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “The Show provides a platform for companies of all sizes to showcase their latest technologies and solutions, ultimately driving progress and economic prosperity.”

NAB Show features nearly 1,300 exhibitors from 41 countries that include powerhouse brands such as Adobe, AWS, Blackmagic Design, Microsoft, Ross, Sony and more. Hundreds will be making big announcements and deputing new tech including:

The creator economy will take center stage at the 2024 NAB Show with the launch of the Creator Lab sponsored by Blackmagic Design. Creators speaking at NAB Show include:

The 2024 NAB Show is full of new and expanded areas and experiences to explore. Highlights include: