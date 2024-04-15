Big Names, Big Brands, Big Announcements at the 2024 NAB Show

As NAB Show kicks off its 101st year, it brings 65,000 registered attendees to Las Vegas to learn about and discuss the latest in tech and innovation for the broadcast, media and entertainment industries. Nearly three-quarters are buyers, and they wield a collective buying power of $17 billion. Attendees come from 162 countries across six continents, with 34 delegation buying groups from all across the world, and pump $138 million into southern Nevada’s economy according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.
“NAB Show makes a significant footprint on the Las Vegas and broader broadcast, media and entertainment industry economies,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president and managing director, NAB Global Connections and Events. “The Show provides a platform for companies of all sizes to showcase their latest technologies and solutions, ultimately driving progress and economic prosperity.”
NAB Show features nearly 1,300 exhibitors from 41 countries that include powerhouse brands such as Adobe, AWS, Blackmagic Design, Microsoft, Ross, Sony and more. Hundreds will be making big announcements and deputing new tech including:
- Amagi to showcase cloud-based broadcasting solutions
- ARRI makes an exclusive unveiling
- AWS new monetization solution demonstrations
- Chyron Vision delivers recent results/long term plan, compelling case study and announce key events and awards
- Canon Unveils 4K HDR Portable Zoom Lens
- ENCO to show AI news anchor to Qimera virtual production set
- Grass Valley to display AMPP Maverik X Switcher/Mixer
- Harmonic to demo improvements for video streaming and broadcast delivery
- JVC to demo its first ever 40x Zoom PTZ camera series
- LiveU to showcase its latest ecosystem collaborations
- Media Links to Showcase IP solutions
- Planar, OptiTrack to demonstrate display, motion-tracking tech
- Rohde & Schwarz to launch R&STE1
- Sennheiser launching the MKH 8030 RF condenser microphone
- Panasonic Connect expands Kairos production ecosystem
- Sinclair Broadcast Group is breaking news of a major technology initiative and associated partnership
- Sony to unveil new networking, cloud, imaging and virtual production tech
- Verizon Business makes a big announcement with leaders from the NHL and AWS
- Vislink to debut its smallest transmitter yet
- More than 1,050 thought leaders from across the content ecosystem will speak in 750+ sessions. Big names include:
- Frances Berwick, chairman, NBCUniversal Entertainment
- Terry Crews, host of America’s Got Talent
- Jennifer Hudson, EGOT winner, entertainment icon and host of The Jennifer Hudson Show
- Soledad O’Brien, founder, Soledad O’Brien Productions
- Joe Walker, ACE, Oscar-winning film editor, Dune
- Mari Jo Winkler-Ioffreda, executive producer, HBO’s True Detective Night Country
- Phil Wiser, executive vice president, CTO and head of multiplatform operations, Paramount Global
The creator economy will take center stage at the 2024 NAB Show with the launch of the Creator Lab sponsored by Blackmagic Design. Creators speaking at NAB Show include:
- Sean Evans, host and co-creator of Hot Ones
- Mark Hustvedt, president, MrBeastYouTube
- Casey Neistat, YouTube personality, filmmaker, digital creator and co-founder at Beme
- Julian Shaprio-Barnum, creator and host of Recess Therapy
- Sean Sotaridona, creator, SeanDoesMagic
The 2024 NAB Show is full of new and expanded areas and experiences to explore. Highlights include:
- Creator Lab, spotlight on the fast-paced creator economy
- CineCentral – Expanded, destination for Hollywood’s cinematic trends and techniques
- Open Air Labs, hands-on workshops will offer exclusive access to the latest content capture technology in drone use and large action filming equipment including cranes, remote heads, and drones
- NAB Show LIVE News Desk powered by AWS and NVIDIA, demonstrating cloud-based technology and virtual production
- PropelME, showcasing 19 early-stage startups
- Beat the BUZZR®, interactive monetization transforming entertainment with Microsoft & NVIDIA, new experience in the Capitalize Zone
- Intelligent Orchestration, powered by Diversified, new experience in the Connect Zone