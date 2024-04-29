Build It, And Here They Come: Assembly Atlanta Set To Make Its Mark On Georgia’s Film Industry  

By Carol Badaracco Padgett, Folio: Eddie Award-winning writer and editor

Close your eyes and take a deep breath. Now pause for just a sec. Do you sense something in the stillness? That’s an authentic opportunity in the air—right before the best kind of all hell breaks loose.

On Oct. 21, 2023, an extravagant invitation-only gala marked the grand opening of Assembly Atlanta, Gray Television’s full-service film studio development in DeKalb County.

Here’s your clapper board-synopsis of Assembly Atlanta’s creation: In 1945, a General Motors plant, Doraville Assembly, opened on a site less than 18 miles from downtown Atlanta. After 65 years of operation, the plant closed in 2008. For six years, the once-thriving site sat dormant until GM sold it to real estate developers in 2014. Two years later, Third Rail Studios opened there. Five years later, Gray Television purchased the property and put development plans in place for a new film studio-creative hub. A year later, construction teams began on Assembly Studios.

Resting on 43 acres of the 135-acre site, Assembly Studios consists of 19 sound stages, abundant support and office space attached directly to the sound stages for maximum efficiency, and four exterior locations.

To get a feel for what’s to come, we sat down with Vice President of Studio Operations Justin Campbell.

What makes Assembly stand apart?

We’re really excited about three components. No. 1 is our location inside the perimeter by the MARTA track for public transportation (and an easy commute to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport). No. 2 is our sound stages and infrastructure, which are absolutely world-class. And No. 3, our work with NBCUniversal (as an anchor tenant that’s helping with operations and facilities management during the course of its lease).

With NBCU, we’re leaning on a company that has done this for years, and [the connection helps put]our operations on par with the infrastructure we’ve put in here. It sets us apart operationally.

What are some of the cool things film crews can expect to see?

In addition to production, “Assembly” means post-production, catering and craft services, an on-site commissary, and grip and gaffer equipment rental. NBCU also is bringing its production services arm to Assembly, where it will inhabit the largest building on campus and deliver a paint shop, wardrobe rental and every other element present on a classic LA film lot.

What about Phase II? What can we expect?

As the full creative hub concept of Assembly is built out, it will function like no other studio complex in the state. Phase II will flesh out a mixed-use live-work-play complex that will include elements like retail office space, restaurants, and an amphitheater in the park.

When we populate this film studio, it can service the mixed use coming in Phase II. So once it’s fully complete you’ll have these two economic engines pushing each other. Assembly Atlanta will be able to accommodate 4,000 people on-site when it is fully booked out.

Everyone knows Georgia is really big for film, but no one really knows where it happens. That’s part of what we’re looking to change. Assembly, there’s a nod in our name. It means the creation of something and a gathering of people.

