Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr. Hosts Annual Family Fun Day Event

Fulton Commissioner Marvin S. Arrington, Jr., of District 5, presents the 9th Annual Family Fun Day to be held on Saturday, May 4, 2024. The free event, which combines fun activities with public health awareness efforts, will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the South Fulton Service Center located at 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, South Fulton, GA 30349.

Among the highlights of this event includes sports activities, storytelling, face painting, line dancing, and more. There will be live appearances from special guests and the Dope MC Competition. Free food and shaved ice drinks will be served, but supplies are limited. Participants must RSVP. Fulton Fresh will also share giveaway fresh produce.

“Providing the resources families need to maintain healthy lifestyles is vital,” said Commissioner Arrington. “This event combines entertainment with education to ensure that all residents have a roadmap on how to be healthy.”

Family Fun Day focuses on healthy living through recreation, health education, screenings, and a fresh produce mobile. The event will also feature local performances and family friendly activities like putt-putt, bumper cars, bowling, and basketball.

The event can be shared on social media via the hashtag #2024FamilyFunDay.

To RSVP, please visit here.