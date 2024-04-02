BlueStar Studios’ Mark Parkman Discusses the Major Development In Forest Park

After an impressive tenure with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Mark Parkman joins BlueStar Studios in Forest Park as its Chief Operating Officer. Earning himself three Emmy Awards, Parkman was the creative architect of the IOC’s global content strategy, where he oversaw broadcast operations for 12 Olympic Games and launched the organization’s original content initiative through its direct-to-consumer streaming service. As COO and Co-Managing Partner of BlueStar, he leads the day-to-day operations of the studio, catering to creatives in entertainment.

