CreatorSummit Arrives in Atlanta on April 27

CreatorSummit, a property of Ghost Gaming and produced by Skillshot Media, will debut on Saturday, April 27, 2024, as a day-long networking and professional development event celebrating content creation and the growing Creator Economy in Georgia. Full schedule here.

CreatorSummit will take place at Skillshot Media at Uptown Atlanta, with panels covering topics including Why Atlanta For Creators, Audience Growth, Best Practices for Brand Integration, Creation for Social Impact, Playable User Generated Content in Gaming, and AI Disruption.

“The CreatorSummit will help advance and democratize the creator economy in Georgia,” said Asante Bradford, Senior Industry Engagement Manager of Georgia Department of Economic Development. “Creators can have a significant impact on economic development and events like CreatorSummit foster innovation, birth collaboration, and expand opportunities for individuals and businesses.”

CreatorSummit will feature leading social media influencers and content creators from across Georgia and representatives from brands global and local including Twitch, UTA Atlanta, PrizePicks, Vayner Media, Zenni, Blimpie, Sly, the*gamehers, Georgia Entertainment, Atlanta Influences Everything, Butter.ATL, ATDC, Crafty Apes, Cxmmunity, Pipeline, Soccer In the Streets, Georgia Film Academy, and the Georgia Game Developers Association.

“GenZ’s main career aspiration is to be an influencer,” said Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media and Ghost Gaming. “And leading brands are identifying influencer-driven events and campaigns as key to their marketing strategy. With this inaugural CreatorSummit, we seek to foster connections between emerging creators, established creators, platforms and brands as part of the Ghost Gaming vision to develop and unlock business opportunities for talent relevant to gaming culture.”

A limited number of in-person and virtual CreatorSummit tickets are now available at www.csummit.live/tickets.

CREATORSUMMIT EVENT DETAILS

CreatorSummit

Sat, April 27 | 9am–5:30pm

Skillshot Media at Uptown Atlanta

2470 Lindbergh Ln. NE | Atlanta, GA 30324

Guests to include:

(full list HERE)

Aidan “Knight” Provenzano, Ghost Gaming

Asante Bradford, Georgia Department of Economic Development

Bem Joiner, Atlanta Influences Everything

Brandon Butler, Butter.ATL

Chris LeDoux, Crafty Apes

Christen Moore, Twitch.TV

Christina “MsBasketball” Granville, I HOOP TOO Foundation

Donald Beamer, Senior Technology Advisor, City of Atlanta

Hana “Nebbiiee” Darley, Ghost Gaming

Hannah “NoisyButters” Bryan, Content Creator

Milan “Tygarlily” McKinnon, AntOnline

Robert Gibbs, UTA Atlanta

Schedule to include:

(full schedule HERE)

Networking + Behind-the-Scenes Production Tours

Why Atlanta for Content Creation

My Path to 1M Followers

User-Generated Gaming Content (UEFN and Other Ecosystems)

Creating Content for Social Impact

How AI is Transforming the Creator Economy

How Brands Work Authentically with Creators

CreatorCup Youth Soccer Event

Courtesy of Skillshot, friends of Georgia Entertainment will receive 25% OFF tickets via the special ticket link here.