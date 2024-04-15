Director of Studio Operations At OFS Mike Reams Details How Entertainment Can Make A Positive Impact On GA Businesses

Mike Reams, Director of Studio Operations at OFS, has seen first-hand how much the film industry has progressed in Georgia. He Joined OFS in 2001 when it was known as a manufacturing plant for fiber optic cable. As the process evolved to take up less space, OFS saw the film industry’s need for production space and began housing television and film projects. Some of the major motion pictures shot at OFS include Fast and Furious 7, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2, and many more.

During Reams’ Tenure, OFS has become an important player in Gwinnett’s thriving entertainment industry. To celebrate its success, Explore Gwinnett and Gateway85 CID are partnering with Georgia Entertainment for the Signature 100 event on April 23rd. To request an invite, visit here.

