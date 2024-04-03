Discover Dunwoody Announces First Quarterly Award Recipient

Maria Vanessa Reyes, Discover Dunwoody’s Monthly Recognition Program recipient for February, was named the First Quarterly Recipient of Discover Dunwoody’s Recognition Program. Her journey and contributions to the local film industry continues to inspire and reflects a story of dedication and perseverance.

In recognition of her achievements, Vanessa will receive a quarterly awards package, including a free weekend stay at a Dunwoody hotel, a gift basket, a plaque, recognition in industry publications, acknowledgment at an industry event, and the choice of 200,000 hotel loyalty points or a $1,000 Perimeter Mall shopping spree. This award is a testament to Vanessa’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence.

Vanessa’s journey to success started after graduating from SCAD in 2017. While waitressing at an Italian restaurant, her break came when the owner mentioned her aspirations to Swirl Films, launching her film career. Swiftly climbing the ranks, Vanessa showcased her exceptional work ethic and talent. Starting as an intern on the TV series “Tales,” she rose to Art Coordinator within a month, then transitioned to a Production Assistant (PA). Recognizing her potential, producers then promoted her to Production Coordinator after working on just one movie as a PA.

Vanessa reflects on her journey with gratitude, stating, “Being recognized by such esteemed organizations is truly humbling. This award reinforces my commitment to excellence and inspires me to continue working hard in the industry. I am honored to be a part of this dynamic industry, and I look forward to pursuing new opportunities for growth and innovation.” Her dedication to this industry is prominent in every project she undertakes, setting her apart as a true trailblazer in the industry.

In recent years, Vanessa has achieved significant milestones in her career, securing a stable role as a Production Coordinator for Swirl Films’ major productions. She has also showcased her expertise in coordinating complex logistics for indie films and television series. Additionally, Vanessa shared her knowledge and experience by delivering a career advice speech to young professionals at SCAD last year. Vanessa’s extensive filmography includes key roles in productions like “Trouble Man,” “Coach Luke Documentary,” and “Single Black Female 2,” showcasing her versatility and talent in the industry.

Vanessa’s aspirations extend beyond her current achievements, as she explains, ” As I continue to evolve in the industry, my focus is on expanding my skills and expertise in the producer field. I am eager to immerse myself in every aspect of production, from conceptualization to execution, and to collaborate with talented individuals to bring compelling stories to life. My goal is to excel as a Creative Producer/ Producer, leveraging my passion for storytelling and strategic vision to create impactful content that resonates with audiences worldwide. I am excited to embrace new challenges, cultivate relationships, and ultimately, leave a lasting legacy in the ever-evolving landscape of entertainment.”

Maria Vanessa Reyes is not just a success story; she is an inspiration for aspiring professionals in the film industry. Discover Dunwoody proudly recognizes Vanessa for her outstanding contributions to the local film community, and we’re excited to see more of her future accomplishments.

For more information about Discover Dunwoody and to nominate yourself or someone you know for the recognition program, please visit here.