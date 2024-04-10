Discover Dunwoody Spotlights Stephanie Adele: The Monthly Distinguished Production Associate for April

In the fast-paced world of film and television, there exists a dynamic community of dedicated professionals working tirelessly behind the scenes to craft the captivating stories we see on screen. This April, Discover Dunwoody is delighted to shine a light on Stephanie Adele as our Distinguished Production Associate for April. Stephanie is a talented producer whose journey from the corporate world to the entertainment industry exemplifies the spirit of innovation and perseverance.

Stephanie’s career path is a testament to her adaptability and willingness to embrace new challenges. With a decade-long tenure in the corporate sector, she initially found success in roles such as quality assurance and customer success management. After leaving her corporate job, Stephanie explored photography and sought opportunities to work with admired photographers for mentorship. This path eventually led her to work on music video sets, which in turn introduced her to the film and television industry.

In the past few years, Stephanie has significantly contributed to the industry as a coordinator and indie producer, collaborating with various projects and production companies. Working alongside studios like NBCUniversal, MGM, and Swirl Films, she has been involved in notable productions such as A Friend of The Family (NBCUniversal/Peacock), Girl in The Closet (Lifetime), and Atlanta Playboy (BET), along with many others.

Among her many accomplishments is her role as APC on Creed III. This major theatrical release highlighted her ability to navigate the complexities of large-scale productions. Additionally, her work as Executive Producer on the acclaimed short film, Grief, earned over 6 awards on its film festival run, further solidifying her reputation as a rising talent in the industry.

Stephanie’s future goals include transitioning into a full-time role as a Producer. Motivated by the desire to share a variety of untold stories, she is actively working to develop these ideas and bring them to life.

Discover Dunwoody is proud to honor Stephanie Adele as April’s Distinguished Production Associate, recognizing her outstanding contributions and dedication to the film industry. We are eager to see what Stephanie continues to achieve in her future endeavors.

For more information about Discover Dunwoody and to nominate yourself or someone you know for the recognition program, please visit here.