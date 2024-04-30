Entertainment Tourism Event at Trilith Guesthouse to Highlight Georgia’s Creative Economy

The Entertainment Tourism Alliance of Georgia (ETAG) and Georgia Entertainment today announced a special event to be held on May 22nd at the brand new Trilith Guesthouse in the Town at Trilith. “Shaping Georgia’s Entertainment Tourism Future” will feature a luncheon, panels, VIP tours of Trilith, a special networking session and other activities to be announced soon. The event is for entertainment travel coordinators, production professionals, tourism officials and those providing services to Georgia’s booming creative industries.

The event is at capacity but you may join the standby list. Request an invitation. Contact us for partnering opportunities.

“Travel and tourism in Georgia is up 13% in the last fiscal year to $73 billion as reported by the state and entertainment’s role is crucial to this growth,” said Lynda Smith, Founder and Chair of ETAG. “Music, film, fashion, gaming, sports and all areas of entertainment are driving incredible growth for tourism in Georgia. This event will highlight the role of the creative economy and ways to continue this momentum.”

Presented by Trilith Guesthouse, the event will kickoff with a luncheon and follow with panels focused on the needs of event producers, entertainment travel coordinators and tourism professionals. In partnership with Trilith Studios and the Trilith Foundation, VIP tours of the studios and community will be available. Attendees will cap off the day with a social gathering at Oliver Twist, the rooftop bar at Trilith Guesthouse.

“Entertainment is tourism. All the activities around preparing for sporting events, film productions, concerts and art shows creates tourism dollars. Then the event itself generates additional tourism activity and finally the post event impact drives more tourism,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with ETAG to explore ways to better understand the true economic impact of our creative industries as it relates to the billions spent on tourism and travel in Georgia each year.”

Other partners of the event include Provost Studios, Discover Dunwoody, Explore Brookhaven, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Trilith Studios, RDH, Reel Supplies, ICP, Georgia Film Academy, Fulton Films and Level 77 Music.

“We are so grateful for our partnership with Trilith Guesthouse and operating partner Mainsail Hotels. From the start they grasped the importance of this event,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “The work ETAG is doing to educate and advocate on behalf of Georgia’s entertainment and creative industries is essential to maintain the upward momentum experienced in the last two years.”

