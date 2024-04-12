Executive Director of Explore Gwinnett Lisa Anders: ‘This Is One of the Hottest Districts For Film’

During her extensive tenure with Explore Gwinnett, Lisa Anders has seen the development and expansion of Gwinnett’s Film Office and worked closely with productions and industry professionals. The Gwinnett Film Office (a division of Explore Gwinnett) has long been a driver of substantial economic development and positive impact on its community. It developed and manages the Gwinnett Creativity Fund, Gwinnett County’s first arts and cultural grant program, and created numerous arts initiatives like ARTober and the Tourism, Arts and Entertainment Recovery Fund. The county has proudly been host to notable projects such as Creed III, Avengers: Endgame, Ozark, and many more. As a certified “camera ready film office,” Explore Gwinnett Tourism & Film is well-equipped to help productions with locations, permitting, contacts, public safety and local insight.

Georgia Entertainment is thrilled to highlight Gwinnett at the Signature 100 event at Eagle Rock Studios on April 23rd. To find out more and request an invitation, visit here.

