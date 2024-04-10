Executive Director of Gateway85 CID Emory Morsberger Discusses How The Film Industry Impacts Georgia Communities

Emory Morsberger is the Executive Director of Gateway85 CID, a Community Improvement District dedicated to developing communities from Norcross to Lilburn and in between. Its focus is on improving the bottom line of businesses within the district by updating infrastructure like bridges and sidewalks, study mobility and logistics improvements, and enhance security and beautification efforts over its 14-square mile district. Gateway85 represents more than 550 owners, accounting for more than $1.7 billion in commercial property value in Gwinnett County with an economic impact of $16.6 billion annually.

As part of their commitment to keeping Gwinnett County entertainment friendly, Gateway85 is partnering with Georgia Entertainment to host the Signature 100 event on April 23rd. To learn more about the event and request an invitation, visit here.

