From Black Panther to Cobra Kai, Clayton State Alumna’s Film Journey is Just Getting Started

In August of 2019, Torrie Gray stepped into the classroom ready for her first day as an elementary school music teacher. Having recently completed her music education degree in May, she was eager for the start of the school year.

As Gray indulged in movies to unwind after long days, she realized her passion for cinema wasn’t just something to help her relax, it was what she wanted to do for her career. With her passion ignited, she left her teaching job at the end of the school year and embarked on a new chapter in the entertainment industry.

While seeking opportunities to develop industry skills, Gray was introduced to the Georgia Film Academy (GFA). By August 2020, she was enrolled in GFA courses through the continuing education program at Clayton State University, finally beginning her journey in the industry.

GFA certification equips the next generation of film and television crews through coursework and on-set experience. The academy, a unique, statewide initiative operated under the auspices of the University System of Georgia, has resonated with leading Hollywood studios and production companies such as MGM and Michael B. Jordan’s Outlier Society.

“I wanted to find a program that had a specific connection that could lead to a job,” said Gray. “GFA has an internship course, so my mindset going in was to secure an internship knowing not many students get that kind of opportunity.”

Through GFA’s partnership with Clayton State, Gray completed her Film and Television Production certification, which included a two-week internship on the set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. On set, she acquired the necessary skills and learned industry standards including time management, set etiquette, networking and more.

“My goal was to work so hard that they couldn’t go on without me,” said Gray. “I felt ready to go on my first day. Of course I was nervous, but as soon as I jumped in, I felt prepared because of what I learned taking GFA courses,” Gray said. “My bosses were excited to see that I already had skills that they didn’t expect me to have.”

Her work ethic paid off. Gray was hired full time after just 10 days on set.

After wrapping Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Gray capitalized on the connections and landed roles on Miss Marvel, Teen Wolf Movie, Red One, The Family Plan and more.

Currently, Gray is working as an art and set decoration production assistant on the set of Cobra Kai. Grateful for the opportunities she’s had, Gray has her sights set on becoming an art coordinator or set decorator.

Her biggest piece of advice for aspiring film creators is to remain adaptable, assist colleagues on set and invest time in building connections.

For more information about the Georgia Film Academy, or to sign up for courses, visit GeorgiaFilmAcademy.edu.