Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ Headed to Festival de Cannes

Georgia Entertainment today announced details of their signature ‘From Script to Screen’ program at the 77th edition of the Festival de Cannes. The festival, running from May 14 – May 25, 2024, is the largest film festival in the world with over 200,000 filmmakers, financiers and entertainment executives.

Georgia Entertainment’s ‘From Script to Screen’ is a special sanctioned program that is active throughout the duration of the festival. The purpose of the program is to highlight Georgia’s infrastructure, talented crew and services to filmmakers from around the world. (Supporting partners will be announced on Thursday.)

“The prestige of Cannes and the quality of international attendees pairs perfectly with our mission to engage producers, directors and other entertainment executives around the theme of Georgia, USA,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment. “Our mission is to educate filmmakers about the state, collect leads for our partners and brand Georgia as the entertainment capital of the world.”

Several films with Georgia connections will be participating in this year’s festival and announcements impacting Georgia are also slated to be shared at the event.

“The Festival de Cannes is the ultimate world stage for film and entertainment,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Together with our partners, we are already contacting filmmakers from all over the world to secure meetings and arrange invitations to our curated events.”

The ‘From Script to Screen’ programming includes activations throughout the entire duration of the festival including events with FilmUSA and the American Pavilion. Partners will receive full contact information of filmmakers participating in our invite only Rooftop Soiree, networking social and panel sessions.

“The timing to promote Georgia could not be better. We have the newest sound stages, the strongest incentive, the most trained workforce and the best locations in the world,” concluded Moyet.

