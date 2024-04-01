Georgia to Welcome ProTravel International’s “Thompson Takes on Hollywood”

Georgia to Welcome “Thompson Takes on Hollywood” with Dani Risch-Bailey from Protravel International in collaboration with Hyatt Hotel, Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead.

On Saturday April 20th, Dani Risch-Bailey with Protravel International in collaboration with Thompson Hotels, will host the “Thompson Takes On Hollywood” at Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead. The invite-only event, taking place on the Tesserae rooftop, will bring together industry professionals for an evening of networking and acknowledgement to the unsung heroes of the entertainment industry. Georgia Entertainment is the official media partner of the event.

The second bi-annual event was created to foster community and connection. “We want to recognize and celebrate the hard work of local production teams along with the local studios that house them,” said Danielle Risch-Bailey, Director of Entertainment at Protravel International. “Georgia has blessed so many businesses in the film/tv industry, including my own. This event is a true celebration of the Georgia film industry becoming a powerhouse in the global entertainment space with exponential growth over recent years.”

“Working with productions for the past 13 years,” continues Risch-Bailey, “I’ve found production folks rarely have an opportunity to meet their colleagues and even more so all in one room because of how tirelessly they work and how demanding their work schedules are. We wanted to create a night to start to make that happen thus the “Thompson Takes on Hollywood” event was born in collaboration with Hyatt.”

The entertainment industry in Georgia has been booming since the film and television tax incentives were passed by the Georgia Legislature over a decade ago. According to Governor Brian Kemp, the film and television industry represented a $4.1B impact to Georgia’s economy, and travel and tourism was up 13% for a $73B economic impact to Georgia in 2022. From July 2022 to June 2023, Georgia was home to over 390 major productions including feature films, television, commercials, and music videos.

“The intersection of film, music, and tourism transcends mere economic benefits; it represents a vibrant blend of entertainment and culture, ” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Synergy between the entertainment and tourism industries emerges as the key to fully harnessing the potential of entertainment tourism, a thriving workforce and fosters prosperity within surrounding communities.”

Thompson Hotels is a growing group of distinctive hotels that function as cultural epicenters. From its original, downtown NYC location to its resort destinations, every Thompson Hotels property reflects what lasts and what’s next in fashion, design, music, and gastronomy, creating a richly layered, dynamic home base for those in-the-know. From its residential interiors to its exceptionally intentional service, the Thompson Hotels experience channels a familiar, yet refined charm that gives each hotel a rich and inviting, perfectly lived-in quality.

Known for its ties to the local community and offering the best of curated culture, this event is an extension of Thompson Hotels’ thoughtful Culture Lives Here programming, celebrating individuals who are making a significant impact in the arts.

“Hyatt has long supported communities at the intersection of creativity and culture, and we are thrilled to be collaborating with Protravel International to celebrate Georgia’s burgeoning entertainment industry,” said Jessica Blunt, Global Sales Manager, Hyatt. “A true product of its environment, Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead is the ideal venue to convene local cultural leaders and production professionals, embodying Thompson Hotels’ affinity for serving as a magnetic hub for creative energy.”

“Thompson Takes on Hollywood” will take place Saturday, April 20th at Thompson Atlanta-Buckhead. The invitation only affair boasts a guest list of local film/tv studio executives in Georgia, Location Managers, Executive Producers, Producers, Line Producers, UPMs, Production Supervisors, Coordinators, APOCs and Travel Coordinators. Headline sponsors will include Alpha Priority as well as additional partners Delta Airlines, ACS Air Charter, The MBS Group, BLS, Minty Living, Enterprise, and Georgia Entertainment.

Editor’s Note: This is an invite only event. To request additional details or more information please contact us.