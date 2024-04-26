Georgia’s film industry prepares for further expansion in 2024

Georgia’s film industry, with its promising trajectory, is poised to welcome more studios and new productions in the near future. On Tuesday evening, over a hundred Georgia lawmakers, film producers and other creatives filled Eagle Rock Studios in Norcross.

The event highlighted Gwinnett County as one of Metro Atlanta’s major film production centers.

Randy Davidson, the CEO of Georgia Entertainment, a digital news publication dedicated to the state’s entertainment industry, credits the growth of Atlanta’s multi-billion dollar film industry to the tax savings production companies receive for spending in the state and producing films here.

