Georgia’s PeachTree Media Partners Biblical Thriller ‘Mary’ to Star Anthony Hopkins as King Herod Alongside Newcomer Noa Cohen

Filming has recently wrapped in Morocco on under-the-radar biblical thriller Mary, starring Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins as King Herod and emerging Israeli actress Noa Cohen as Mary.

In coming-of-age story Mary, the title character is shunned following the otherworldly conception of her child and forced into hiding. King Herod’s relentless drive to maintain power at any cost ignites the murderous pursuit of the newborn child that he believes is a threat to his reign on the throne. The film sees the young Mary and Joseph on the run and having to hide their baby, Jesus, at all costs.

The director is DJ Caruso (xXx: Return of Xander Cage), and the pic is produced by Mary Aloe, founder of Aloe Entertainment (Bruised), and Hannah Leader (Freud’s Last Session). Producing alongside were financiers Gillian Hormel (Bruised) of Ludascripts and Joshua Harris of PeachTree Media Partners (Not Without Hope).

See more at Deadline.

Editor’s Note – Georgia Connections: The article also notes beyond Georgian Josh Harris’ involvement, Tiffany Fitzhenry of FitzhenryFilms as producer and Georgian actress Mila Harris as young Mary.