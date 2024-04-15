Hollywood Basic Local Negotiations Update: Local 728 Joins 700 and 892 in Latest Group to Reach Tentative Agreements

Studio Electrical Lighting Technicians, International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 728, reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on their craft-specific issues on Thursday.

With the close of Local 728’s in-person negotiations, now 10 of the 13 West Coast Studio Locals (80, 600, 695, 706, 729, 800, 700, 728, 871 and 892) have reached tentative agreements with the AMPTP. Both Motion Picture Editors Guild, Local 700, and Costume Designers Guild, Local 892, reached their tentative agreements on April 5th.

Meanwhile, Locals 44 and 705 are slated to start their negotiations on Monday April 15, with Local 884 set to begin later next week as well.

VP Mike Miller commented, “This bargaining calendar, together with the diligent preparation work that the West Coast Studio Locals’ Negotiation Committees have done, has meant that the time we have spent at the table so far with the employers was effective.”

Additional information regarding these Local agreements will be provided to members in various forms by their Local Unions once Memorandums of Agreement have been formally drafted by the lawyers of both parties and submitted to the corresponding Local for approval.

Following the conclusion of Local negotiations, Basic Agreement General Negotiations, which cover issues like wage increases, pension and health contributions, artificial intelligence (AI), job security and residuals, are tentatively scheduled to restart on April 29 and run through May 16.