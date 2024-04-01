IATSE Locals 80 & 706 Strike Tentative Agreements With Studios; Editors Guild Extends Talks Into Next Week

Nearly half of IATSE‘s west coast studio locals have now struck tentative deals with the AMPTP.

This week, the Motion Picture Studio Grips (Local 80) and the Make-Up Artists and Hairstylists Guild (Local 706) both finalized negotiations with the studios, Deadline has confirmed.

They are now among the six out of 13 locals that are bringing their deals to members for ratification. Local 700, the Motion Picture Editors Guild, was expected to wrap talks as well, but after already adding an additional day to its schedule this week, leadership decided to extend negotiations into next week.

