Innovation Takes Center Stage at the CMII Spring 2024 Student Showcase

The Creative Media Industries Institute (CMII), with the generous support of FanDuel as the presenting sponsor, is thrilled to announce its upcoming Spring 2024 Student Showcase, scheduled to take place on Friday, April 19, from 2 – 4 p.m. This eagerly awaited event will be held at CMII, located at 25 Park Place NE, Atlanta, offering attendees an exclusive opportunity to immerse themselves in the forefront of innovation within the creative media landscape.

Building on the success of previous showcases, the Spring 2024 Student Showcase promises to captivate guests with a diverse array of projects crafted by CMII’s exceptionally talented undergraduate and graduate students. From cutting-edge advancements in game design to groundbreaking ventures in media entrepreneurship, visitors can expect to be enthralled by the visionary creations of CMII’s undergraduate cohort.

Moreover, the showcase will shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of graduate students specializing in digital filmmaking, virtual production, and visual effects. Through captivating cinematic presentations and interactive experiences, attendees will witness firsthand the extraordinary talent and ingenuity cultivated within CMII’s graduate programs.

“We are excited to invite guests to join us for the Spring 2024 Student Showcase and witness the boundless creativity and technical expertise of our students,” remarked Brennen Dicker, Executive Director of CMII. “This showcase serves as a testament to the dedication and innovation fostered within CMII’s vibrant community. We look forward to sharing these exceptional achievements with industry leaders, special guests, and the public alike.”

In addition to the showcase, guests are encouraged to arrive early at 12:30 p.m. for a panel discussion on AI and Innovation in Media, sponsored by the TAG Media & Entertainment Society and moderated by CMII Senior Lecturer Elizabeth Strickler. Panelists include Donnie Beamer, Senior Technology Advisor, City of Atlanta; Sandy Khaund, Founder and CEO of Credenza; Tony Hoang, host of The Artificial Intelligence podcast; and Liberty White, Executive Producer of CHOZEN MEDIA.

The CMII pavilion, located at the corner of Park Place and Edgewood Ave, will serve as the central hub for the showcase, offering a prime location in the heart of Atlanta for attendees to explore and engage with the groundbreaking projects on display.

In addition to experiencing the students’ remarkable projects, guests will have the exclusive opportunity to explore CMII’s state-of-the-art facilities, with the entire three-story pavilion activated during the showcase. This rare glimpse into CMII’s cutting-edge infrastructure and technology will provide insight into the resources available to CMII students.

Whether you are an industry professional, a prospective student, or simply an enthusiast of creative media, the CMII Spring 2024 Student Showcase promises an extraordinary experience for all. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this dynamic celebration of innovation and creativity.

Register for the CMII Spring 2024 Student Showcase