Kids Video Connection Presents 17th Annual Atlanta Children’s Film Festival

Kids Video Connection, Inc. will present the 17th annual Atlanta Children’s Film Festival (ACFF) from June 7 – 23, 2024. The ACFF features two and a half weeks of eye-opening and exciting activities, including film screenings and workshops for children, teens, and industry professionals. Showcasing films produced by youth and adult independent filmmakers from around the world, the festival promotes positive, educational, and entertaining children and family-oriented independent programs.

As the film industry continues to grow in Georgia, educational opportunities like this festival are key to training the next generation of filmmakers.

“The ACFF programming aims to expand children’s imaginations, teach media literacy, guide youth in creating their own positive media content, and introduce youth to careers in film & media,” says Alesia Johnson, ACFF director. “I’m excited that our simple idea to show positive films that would encourage and inspire youth has grown over the years.”

Highlights:

This year, we’re thrilled to announce the return of in-person workshops and our Intro to Filmmaking Camp. Departing from the hybrid format of previous years due to Covid, this year’s camp will be conducted in partnership with JOY TV, a new local TV station. Students will have the opportunity to attend classes in-studio and collaborate with professional film crews on their projects.

June 21 – We’re excited to partner with the DeKalb County Public Library for a Media Fair at the Decatur Conference Center. Industry professionals will share insights into their careers in film and TV. This event consists of fun activities, games, and special film screenings; Free for all youth ages 5-17. We invite summer camps to come out. The library staff will have a booth on site, and students can also explore books on various careers in the film and TV industries.

June 22 – Also, we will have our popular Family Day at Emory University. We will have workshops and a special screening of award-winning films, and youth can meet some of the filmmakers.

We have an exciting lineup of creative and entertaining films produced by both youth and adult filmmakers; see link to promo: https://youtu.be/sWYV3617cQc?si=yJ2PCWnorbA6btAM

With approximately 100 submissions, we’ve curated a diverse selection of 50 films for this year’s festival. Here are a few highlights:

· “The Queen’s Flower”: A captivating short animated film for kids that follows Emma, a native Hawaiian girl in 1915 Honolulu, as she crafts a special gift for Queen Lili’uokalani, the last monarch of Hawai. Prepare to be enchanted by its magical and colorful animation.

· “The Sound Collector”: This adventurous stop-motion animated film tells the story of a young man who discovers the transformative power of music and sound in the wilderness. Our festival committee and student judges were enamored by this film, with one young judge, 10-year-old Nathan Jackson, expressing a desire for a series continuation. Nathan, aspiring to be a producer and animator, was inspired by this film.

· “Appa Tales: Stories from My Grandfather”: Written and produced by a teenager, Noah Shin, this film features interviews with Noah’s grandfather, interspersed with creative animation, offering glimpses into his grandfather’s life before, during and after the Korean War.

· “Goin’ Fishin'”: A funny short silent film by local filmmaker Phillip Mosness, “Goin’ Fishin'” follows the comedic journey of a woman on a fishing expedition in search of her next meal.

There are several free events for youth. Prices for the workshops and in-person screenings start at $5.

Kids Video Connection is an educational media arts organization that specializes in teaching youth media literacy, communication skills and video production. For more information about the festival and to register, visit here.