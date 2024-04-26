Latinas in Media Atlanta Collaborates with Atlanta Film Festival to Spark Dialogue on Latinx Representation in Film & TV

Latinas in Media Atlanta is excited to announce a dynamic collaboration with the Atlanta Film Festival, bringing together industry professionals and advocates to discuss the importance of representation and inclusion in the media landscape. Titled “Latinas in Media ATL: Keeping the Conversation Moving Forward in Film & TV,” this event promises to ignite insightful conversations on cultural storytelling, overcoming typecasting, and expanding opportunities for underrepresented communities in film and television.

Moderated by esteemed journalist, editor, and producer Daniela Cintron, the panel will feature a lineup of influential voices from various sectors of the industry:

Rose Bianco : Notable actress recognized for her roles in acclaimed series such as Cobra Kai, Minx, and The Sandman.

Lina Ramirez Mills : Head of the Commercial Department at People Store, bringing expertise in talent representation and casting.

Erik Francisco Medina : Operations and Marketing Lead at Collective Moxie, advocating for diversity and inclusion in media production.

Roger Payano : Versatile actor known for his appearances in Manhunt, Celia, and P-Valley.

Richard Perez : Director and Screenwriter, whose work includes the thought-provoking film “It Stays With Us.”

The discussion will delve into strategies for expanding representation, challenges faced by underrepresented talent, and the power of authentic storytelling in shaping cultural narratives.

Date: May 2, 2024

Time: 3:30 – 5:00 PM

Location: The Plaza Theatre | Rej Auditorium

Address: 1049 Ponce De Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

“We are thrilled to partner with the Atlanta Film Festival to facilitate this important dialogue,” said Denise Santos, Founder and Producer of Latinas in Media Atlanta. “By bringing together diverse voices from across the industry, we aim to inspire actionable change and pave the way for a more inclusive future in film and television.”

The event is open to filmmakers, executives, industry professionals, and anyone passionate about driving positive change in the TV & Film industry. Attendees can expect valuable insights from industry leaders committed to advancing diversity and representation.

For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit Linktr.ee/LatinasInMediaATL or follow Latinas in Media Atlanta @LatinasInMediaATL on social media.