Listen: Could Be Pretty Cool Podcast Featuring Georgia Entertainment’s CEO & Founder, Randy Davidson

This week on Could Be Pretty Cool News, they explore creative entrepreneurship with Randy Davidson, CEO of Georgia Entertainment, and Ms. Ashley, a puppetry artist and Creative Director of Nguzo Babies. Randy shares his experience navigating the Georgia entertainment industry from an advocacy media perspective, while Ms. Ashley discusses the power of arts education in empowering our youth. This episode is perfect for aspiring creative entrepreneurs, established creatives, and anyone who loves the arts!

Listen to the podcast on Apple | Spotify | Substack