NASAA Learning Series: How Creative Economies Create Growth

New research provides strong, causal and statistically valid evidence showing that growth in the arts and culture sector positively impacts growth in the overall economy.

Hear how arts and cultural production drives economic growth and strengthens economic resiliency at Resilience and Growth: The Value of Creative Economies, taking place on April 30 from 3:00-4:00 p.m. Eastern.

At this NASAA Learning Series web seminar, you’ll hear from:

National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) Research & Analysis Director Sunil Iyengar

Prof. Doug Noonan, Ph.D., of Indiana University Indianapolis’s Arts, Entrepreneurship & Innovation Lab

NASAA Senior Director of Research Ryan Stubbs

NASAA Research Manager Mohja Rhoads

These experts discuss the findings from Arts and Creativity Drive Economies and Build Resilience, a new report commissioned by NASAA, and share insights and tools using new data from the NEA and the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The Arts and Culture Sector’s Contributions to Economic Recovery and Resiliency in the United States, 2001-2021, is updated research conducted by Professor Noonan that builds on his previous work showing that the arts and culture sector contributed to economic growth following the Great Recession. The new report provides even stronger evidence pertaining to the significant effects arts and culture production had on recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic.

