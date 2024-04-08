Owner of Film Quality Services Cody Chesneau Talks Innovative Entertainment

Owner of Film Quality Services, Cody Chesneau, is committed to leading the way for the next evolution of entertainment. Specializing in livestreams, content creation, event broadcasting, and more, Film Quality Services is a turnkey freelance production company that caters to innovative activations. Having worked with the Atlanta Braves, AT&T, Monster Energy, and other creative brands, FQS is capable of handling large scalable activations for concerts, conferences and esports events.

To be included in our interviews and videos please contact us here.