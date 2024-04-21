View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Protravel International Hosts ‘Thompson Takes On Hollywood’ For Entertainment Executives

By on Culture/Arts, Film & TV, News

This weekend Protravel International hosted “The Thompson Takes On Hollywood” at the Thompson Atlanta Buckhead to celebrate the companies’ success in entertainment. With a curated crowd of industry who’s whos in attendance, the hotel showed off its signature rooftop lounge, Tesserae. Highlights of the night included high profile networking and raffle giveaways provided by Thompson Hotels, Delta, more. To cap off the event, ProTravel announced its partnership with Bring It On Solutions; a VIP concierge and personal assistant service.

Watch the recap here.

Georgia Entertainment was proud to serve as the premier media partner for this event. For partnership inquiries, reach out to us here.

