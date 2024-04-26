Recap: Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 Honors Tim Minard, Highlights Gwinnett

Georgia Entertainment held their Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 on April 22nd at Eagle Rock Studios. The event was presented in partnership by Explore Gwinnett and Gateway85 CID. The special invite only affair drew over 500 of the who’s who in entertainment including directors, producers, legislators, financiers, and other creatives. At the event, Tim Minard, CEO of Eclipse Gaming, was awarded Georgia’s Entertainment Entrepreneur of the Year.

See photos below and watch the recap reel here.

“An incredible evening took place honoring all disciplines of Georgia’s creative industries and the pro-growth environment inside Gwinnett County,” said Randy Davidson, CEO and Founder of Georgia Entertainment.”Making the evening more special was hearing from Tim Minard and how his passion for the entertainment industry has shaped his course in life as a business owner, investor and philanthropist inside Georgia and well beyond.”

Officials from Eagle Rock Studios, OFS, Explore Gwinnett, Gateway85 CID and Super Sprinters Atlanta shared comments with the audience. The honorary nonprofit for the evening was Fresh Films, a nonprofit that trains underserved youth in filmmaking while creating award-winning films, TV shows, and documentaries. The brand new Westin Atlanta Gwinnett was the hotel partner for the event and hosted the afterparty along with a special VIP breakfast the following morning.

“The public and private cooperation in Gwinnett is admirable as the entire community has embraced the film and entertainment industry,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Working with Eagle Rock Studios, Explore Gwinnett, Gateway85 CID and all the other local and statewide partners truly made this a night to remember.”