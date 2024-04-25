RE:IMAGINE Announces Annual Fundraising Gala, Dreamfest, Celebrating 10 Years of Empowering Emerging Creatives

RE:IMAGINE, the leading force behind nurturing emerging talents in the entertainment industry, is proud to announce its annual fundraising gala, Dreamfest, commemorating a decade of impact. Scheduled for May 22nd at 6:30 pm, this milestone celebration will take place atop the scenic rooftop of New Realm Brewing, offering a captivating setting to honor its journey.

Joining RE:IMAGINE for this momentous occasion will be esteemed guests from prominent institutions including WABE, AJC, and the City of Atlanta, alongside over 100 distinguished figures from film, entertainment, and business sectors. Dreamfest promises to unite Atlanta’s creative community, showcasing its commitment to fostering talent and innovation in the city’s vibrant entertainment landscape.

During this inspiring evening of celebration and storytelling, RE:IMAGINE will honor its students and partners throughout the years including these influential leaders and storytellers:

“RE:IMAGINE has played a pivotal role in shaping the lives of young, emerging creatives and fostering original stories and content from Georgia. Dreamfest is a celebration of our students and their promising futures and the remarkable talent and leadership within our creative community. It truly takes a village of mentors, teaching artists, parents, and partners to empower these young creatives.” remarked Julie Straw, Executive Director of RE:IMAGINE. “By contributing your time, talent, and resources, you can help transform the trajectory of our apprentices’ lives. We invite you to join us in commemorating our journey, listening to inspiring student narratives, and engaging with Atlanta’s industry trailblazers.”

Acknowledging a decade of dedication, the 10th-anniversary stands as a significant milestone in RE:IMAGINE’s commitment to workforce development programs and its success includes:

5,000+ students at 45 local schools served

30+ employment partners, providing paid opportunities for RE:IMAGINE program participants and alumni

100+ work placements for apprentices in the past two years

Tickets to the 10th-anniversary event are priced at $50 and are available to the public. For the latest event updates and to reserve tickets, please visit https://bit.ly/dreamfestatl24. To invest in the next generation of storytellers, please visit https://reimagineatl.com/ donate.

Dreamfest is sponsored by NBC Universal, Warner Bros. Discovery, Cinelease, Atlanta Film Society, Beautiful Ventures, Georgia Entertainment News, TeachX, and My Global Presence. If you’d like to be a sponsor contact us at julie@reimagineatl.com.