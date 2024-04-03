View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Georgia Entertainment
Premier Partner
You are at:»»SCAD launches community fund to strengthen local communities

SCAD launches community fund to strengthen local communities

0
By on Culture/Arts, Film & TV, News

As part of the Savannah College of Art and Design’s ongoing dedication to strengthening its hometown communities, the university proudly announces the launch of the SCAD SERVE Community Fund. This philanthropic initiative underscores SCAD’s 45 year legacy of civic engagement and commitment to further empower its hometowns of Atlanta and Savannah, Ga.

The SCAD SERVE Community Fund provides  financial support to local organizations that  primarily serve residents and workers in  Savannah and Atlanta. Eligible applicants  include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and  bona fide local government entities. Grants  ranging from $100,000 to $1 million will be  awarded to proposals focusing on critical  community needs in the areas of food, shelter,  clothing, environment, safety, and education.  The university has allocated $10 million to  establish the fund. 

“SCAD demonstrates deep and abiding affection for our hometowns. Our students  are at the heart of everything we do at SCAD,  and we know they thrive in part because of  the vitality of the cities in which they study.  By launching this initiative in our 45th year,  we celebrate SCAD’s long history of service,  and we reaffirm our perennial commitment  to the communities we call home.” Paula Wallace, SCAD President and Founder

The SCAD SERVE Community Fund builds on  the university’s legacy of care for our neighbors  through research, action, and measurable  outcomes, including the revitalization and  repurposing of historic buildings, providing  workforce housing, partnering with local organizations on educational initiatives, and  more. By supporting impactful work that aligns  with our SCAD mission, vision, and values, the  SCAD SERVE Community Fund aims to cultivate  vibrant, inclusive communities where design and  innovation flourish. 

Nonprofit organizations and local government  entities interested in applying for grants from  the SCAD SERVE Community Fund may find  more information and submit applications at  scad.edu/community-fund.

Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.