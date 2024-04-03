SCAD launches community fund to strengthen local communities

As part of the Savannah College of Art and Design’s ongoing dedication to strengthening its hometown communities, the university proudly announces the launch of the SCAD SERVE Community Fund. This philanthropic initiative underscores SCAD’s 45 year legacy of civic engagement and commitment to further empower its hometowns of Atlanta and Savannah, Ga.

The SCAD SERVE Community Fund provides financial support to local organizations that primarily serve residents and workers in Savannah and Atlanta. Eligible applicants include 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and bona fide local government entities. Grants ranging from $100,000 to $1 million will be awarded to proposals focusing on critical community needs in the areas of food, shelter, clothing, environment, safety, and education. The university has allocated $10 million to establish the fund.

“SCAD demonstrates deep and abiding affection for our hometowns. Our students are at the heart of everything we do at SCAD, and we know they thrive in part because of the vitality of the cities in which they study. By launching this initiative in our 45th year, we celebrate SCAD’s long history of service, and we reaffirm our perennial commitment to the communities we call home.” Paula Wallace, SCAD President and Founder

The SCAD SERVE Community Fund builds on the university’s legacy of care for our neighbors through research, action, and measurable outcomes, including the revitalization and repurposing of historic buildings, providing workforce housing, partnering with local organizations on educational initiatives, and more. By supporting impactful work that aligns with our SCAD mission, vision, and values, the SCAD SERVE Community Fund aims to cultivate vibrant, inclusive communities where design and innovation flourish.

Nonprofit organizations and local government entities interested in applying for grants from the SCAD SERVE Community Fund may find more information and submit applications at scad.edu/community-fund.