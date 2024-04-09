Second Edition of The Creative Economy Journal to Focus on the 200 Most Influential in Entertainment

Georgia Entertainment, the leading source of news and information for the film & tv, music, esports, arts, gaming and other areas of digital entertainment, has announced the second edition of their bi-annual printed publication – Georgia Entertainment: The Creative Economy Journal. The issue will be distributed in June with a special presentation at the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow event on June 13th at Cinelease Studios Three Ring.

(Contact us for more information. See the digital version of the last edition.)

“We have been so motivated by the positive feedback of the first edition released in December,” said Randy Davidson, Founder and CEO of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “Beyond the carefully curated distribution, we were able to share bonus copies at events like Sundance, the Creative Placemaking Summit and other events focused on Georgia’s creative industries.”

This edition of The Creative Economy Journal will contain features focused on education, storytelling in Georgia, rural expansion, post-production and gaming trends. Other features include:

The 200 most influential professionals driving Georgia’s entertainment and creator economy

Creative industries and the intersection with sports and events

Changing the stigma of the arts

Artificial intelligence’s true role in entertainment

Georgia’s growing fashion scene

“Film continues to drive growth in all disciplines of the creative industries and the convergence continues,” continued Davidson. “The purpose of the Journal is to educate and engage readers about the coming tidal wave that is the Creative Economy by highlighting people, companies and organizations making it happen.”

The 100+ page publication is targeted to a specified audience including filmmakers, producers, directors, local government officials, elected legislators and others influencing economic activity in Georgia.

“Adding the power of print has elevated the level in which we can spotlight the industry’s efforts and impact,” said Jezlan Moyet, President of Georgia Entertainment and Co-Publisher. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of our supporting partners, we are able to share these stories with policymakers and decision makers that influence billions of dollars into Georgia.”

To request the media deck please contact us.

*Circulation Information:

276 – State Legislators, Commissioners, Governor (personalized)

170 – Top Chambers of Commerce in Georgia

265 – Economic Development Organizations, Site Consultants, Film Laisons

617 – Georgia County Commissioners, City Managers, Mayors

1400 – Directors, Producers, Location Managers

175 – Professionals – Legal, Accounting, Financial

500 – Most Influential Georgians, As recognized by other organizations

350 – C Level Executives of Georgia’s Entertainment Firms

150 – Other: Influencers, Advocacy Professionals

TOTAL: 3903

*The publication contains 70% content and 30% full displays from partners. Only full page displays will be included. Additional distribution will be provided at Georgia Entertainment’s signature events throughout the rest of 2024. See the previous issue here. To have your company included in this edition, please contact us.